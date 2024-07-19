Dump RAILA ODINGA and start charting your own path – Wiper members tell KALONZO MUSYOKA.





Friday, July 19, 2024 - Wiper Democratic Movement party supporters from the coast region have urged former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to dump former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and start charting his own path.

Speaking on Thursday, Wiper Women Democratic Movement Secretary General in the Coast region, Millicent Odhiambo, urged Kalonzo to seek an independent path and stop entertaining Raila, whom she termed a political conman.

Odhiambo said their party leader, Kalonzo, has been kind enough, but Raila is taking advantage of him, which they find unacceptable.

"It is high time for our party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to stand on his own. We will support him fully and accordingly," said Odhiambo.

She urged Kalonzo to start preparing for the next general election, as they are ready to support him as their presidential candidate in 2027.

"We urge you to stand independently and start campaigning for 2027.

"Leave Kenya Kwanza leadership to fight for themselves. Do not allow them to use you again,"

The Kenyan DAILY POST