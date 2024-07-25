See how social media activist, SHAD KHALIF, was accosted by masked plain-clothed police officers while relaxing at Java Kimathi Street (VIDEOs).





Thursday, July 25, 2024 - Social media activist, Shad Khalif, was accosted by hooded men believed to be police officers at Java Kimathi Street on Thursday mid-morning.

Khalif was relaxing at the restaurant when three men accosted him and whisked him away.

They then bundled him into a police vehicle and took him to the Central Police Station.

Some officers later went to Central and bundled him into a Subaru, before taking him to an unknown place.

Shad has been among the prominent social media activists who have been mobilizing the youth to turn for anti-government protests.





Watch videos.

Comrades Alert!@Shad_khalif has just been picked by unkown men at Java Kimathi Street. He was escorted to a waiting police car in the street. @lawsocietykenya and @FaithOdhiambo8 kindly assist.#FreeShad pic.twitter.com/ZfxYlMPbzt — husseinkhalid (@husskhalid) July 25, 2024

