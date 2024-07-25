RUTO and RAILA have colluded to loot the country to the ground! We will have no country by 2027 – DONALD KIPKORIR predicts

Thursday July 25, 2024 – Celebrated City Lawyer Donald Kipkorir has predicted doom for Kenya after President William Ruto and ODM Leader Raila Odinga formed a Government of National Unity following anti-government protests led by Gen Z.
Taking to social media
moments after Ruto named Raila’s allies into his broad-based Cabinet, Kipkorir
noted that the two will loot the country to the ground.
According to the lawyer, who recently dumped Raila over his dalliance with Ruto, there will be no country by 2027.
He believes the two leaders' selfishness will destroy
everything young people have been striving for.
“ODM and UDA have formed a truly
transactional government that if there is no powerful oversight, we will have
no country in 2027,” Kipkorir stated.
"ODM now owns the success
or failure of Kenya Project!" he added.
Kipkorir urged Gen Zs, Wiper
Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, the media, and the Judiciary to be the loyal opposition
that holds the government accountable.
He suggested that things may
fall apart if a formidable oversight of the government is not in place.
