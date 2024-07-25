RUTO and RAILA have colluded to loot the country to the ground! We will have no country by 2027 – DONALD KIPKORIR predicts





Thursday July 25, 2024 – Celebrated City Lawyer Donald Kipkorir has predicted doom for Kenya after President William Ruto and ODM Leader Raila Odinga formed a Government of National Unity following anti-government protests led by Gen Z.

Taking to social media moments after Ruto named Raila’s allies into his broad-based Cabinet, Kipkorir noted that the two will loot the country to the ground.

According to the lawyer, who recently dumped Raila over his dalliance with Ruto, there will be no country by 2027.

He believes the two leaders' selfishness will destroy everything young people have been striving for.

“ODM and UDA have formed a truly transactional government that if there is no powerful oversight, we will have no country in 2027,” Kipkorir stated.

"ODM now owns the success or failure of Kenya Project!" he added.

Kipkorir urged Gen Zs, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, the media, and the Judiciary to be the loyal opposition that holds the government accountable.

He suggested that things may fall apart if a formidable oversight of the government is not in place.

