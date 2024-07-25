Is MARTHA KARUA begging RUTO to consider her and KALONZO in the remaining Cabinet slots after rewarding RAILA with 4 slots even as she vows to continue fighting?

Thursday July 25, 2024 - Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua vowed to fight after President William Ruto nominated ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s allies into his broad-based Cabinet.
In a statement on X, Karua
seemed to appeal to Ruto to consider other Opposition parties like Narc Kenya
and Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper for the remaining Cabinet slots.
According to Karua, Ruto did not
consider the entire Opposition for the Cabinet slots but ODM, leaving the other
Azimlio coalition parties in the cold.
While Ruto promised to name the
remaining Cabinet Member as soon as possible, Karua vowed to press on with
calls for reforms in the government.
"Let every person stand by
the courage of their convictions #AlutaContinua," Karua said.
Azimio affiliate parties had
raised their concerns on the suggested broad-based government proposed by Ruto,
saying the DAP-K, PNU, Jubilee and Wiper party would not be a party to the
talks.
"That for the avoidance of
doubt the Azimio-OKA coalition will not be part of the proposed broad-based or
any other dialogue with the Kenya Kwanza coalition," Kalonzo said after
goons disrupted his press conference on July 17, 2024.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments