Is MARTHA KARUA begging RUTO to consider her and KALONZO in the remaining Cabinet slots after rewarding RAILA with 4 slots even as she vows to continue fighting?





Thursday July 25, 2024 - Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua vowed to fight after President William Ruto nominated ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s allies into his broad-based Cabinet.

In a statement on X, Karua seemed to appeal to Ruto to consider other Opposition parties like Narc Kenya and Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper for the remaining Cabinet slots.

According to Karua, Ruto did not consider the entire Opposition for the Cabinet slots but ODM, leaving the other Azimlio coalition parties in the cold.

While Ruto promised to name the remaining Cabinet Member as soon as possible, Karua vowed to press on with calls for reforms in the government.

"Let every person stand by the courage of their convictions #AlutaContinua," Karua said.

Azimio affiliate parties had raised their concerns on the suggested broad-based government proposed by Ruto, saying the DAP-K, PNU, Jubilee and Wiper party would not be a party to the talks.

"That for the avoidance of doubt the Azimio-OKA coalition will not be part of the proposed broad-based or any other dialogue with the Kenya Kwanza coalition," Kalonzo said after goons disrupted his press conference on July 17, 2024.

The Kenyan DAILY POST