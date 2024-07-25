See what OPIYO WANDAYI said after RUTO nominated him as Cabinet Secretary for the lucrative Energy and Petroleum Ministry?





Thursday July 25, 2024 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s ally and the Minority Leader in the National Assembly, Opiyo Wandayi, was yesterday over the moon, after President William Ruto nominated him as the Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum.

In a statement, Wandayi thanked Ruto for the nomination, saying he will not disappoint him.

According to the Opposition MP, it will be an honour to serve the country in his new capacity if approved by the National Assembly.

The Ugunja MP also credited Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga for mentoring him and forwading his name to the President for consideration.

“Thank you, President William Ruto for nominating me to the position of CS, Energy and Petroleum.

"It will be a great honor and privilege to serve my country in this new capacity if I secure the approval of the National Assembly.

"My gratitude to Baba Raila Odinga for his enduring mentorship and tutelage,” said Wandayi.

Ruto nominated the second batch of Cabinet Secretaries to his new broad-based government.

Ruto nominated 10 other CSs including allies of the former Prime Minister.

Besides Wandayi, Ruto nominated former Mombasa governor Hassan Joho to the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya to the Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and nominated MP John Mbadi as the National Treasury and Economic Planning CS.

Other cabinet nominees were; Salim Mvurya (Trade, Investment and Industry), Rebecca Miano (Tourism and Wildlife), Kipchumba Murkomen (Youth Affairs and Sports), Alfred Mutua (Labour and Social Protection), Justin Muturi (Public Service) and Stella Soi (Gender).

