RUTO admits FAROUK KIBET, HUSSEIN MOHAMED, and DENNIS ITUMBI failed him terribly over the Finance Bill 2024





Monday, July 1, 2024 - President William Ruto has admitted that his communication team failed him regarding the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

Ruto's communication team is headed by State House spokesman, Hussein Mohamed, his Personal aide, Farouk Kibet, and State House blogger Dennis Itumbi.

Speaking during a round table interview with the media on Sunday, Ruto said his communication team failed to provide adequate information regarding some of the new tax measures introduced in the Bill.

He noted that if he had been given a chance to explain the content of the Bill and its impact on the country’s economy, every Kenyan would have agreed with him.

“We did not explain ourselves better, I am sure my communication team failed, and our communication architecture did not deliver. The message did not get out to the people,” he stated.

He cited the land issues which he noted many had argued was in the Bill yet this was untrue.

The rejection of the bill, Ruto said, is now a big blow to the government, noting many programs and services will be affected.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.