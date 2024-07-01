RUTO admits FAROUK KIBET, HUSSEIN MOHAMED, and DENNIS ITUMBI failed him terribly over the Finance Bill 2024

Monday, July 1, 2024 - President William Ruto has admitted that his communication team failed him regarding the controversial Finance Bill 2024.
Ruto's communication team is headed by State House spokesman, Hussein
Mohamed, his Personal aide, Farouk Kibet, and State House blogger Dennis Itumbi.
Speaking during a round table interview with the media on Sunday, Ruto
said his communication team failed to
provide adequate information regarding some of the new tax measures introduced
in the Bill.
He noted that if he had been
given a chance to explain the content of the Bill and its impact on the
country’s economy, every Kenyan would have agreed with him.
“We did not explain ourselves
better, I am sure my communication team failed, and our communication
architecture did not deliver. The message did not get out to the people,” he
stated.
He cited the land issues which
he noted many had argued was in the Bill yet this was untrue.
The rejection of the bill, Ruto
said, is now a big blow to the government, noting many programs and services
will be affected.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
