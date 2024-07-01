My sons had asked me not to support RUTO‘s presidential bid – GACHAGUA drops a bombshell.





Monday, July 1, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed how his two sons tried to convince him not to support William Ruto’s presidential quest in 2022.

Speaking in Bomet on Sunday, Gachagua said his sons' request followed the tribulations he faced for supporting Ruto's presidential bid.

He said the sons were afraid that they would lose their property and family because Ruto, who was then the Deputy President, was going against a sitting president at the time.

"When we were helping President William Ruto to become President of the Republic of Kenya, we had a lot of problems because we were going against what the President in power wanted and we had a lot of trouble with the government," Gachagua narrated.

"My sons saw that I was suffering and our affairs and the family could be destroyed."

He said that his two sons then called a meeting that included their mother, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, during which they told him that his political affiliation was going to destroy the family.

Gachagua said that he made his case to the sons and stood firm in his support for Ruto and he was backed by his wife.

The DP added that they then took a vote on who to support and it was a tie.

But as the head of the home and meeting, Gachagua said he decided they would as a family support Ruto.

