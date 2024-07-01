Gen Z from Mt Kenya region listened to me and stopped protesting – RIGATHI GACHAGUA brags





Monday, July 1, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has lauded Gen Z from the Mt Kenya region for listening to him and halting protests on Thursday last week.

Speaking in Mombasa last Wednesday, Gachagua urged young people to stop protesting and listen to President William Ruto, who expressed readiness to dialogue with Gen Z.

He said the youths heard his message, and there were no demonstrations in the Mt. Kenya region on Thursday.

''I am thankful, at least when I made an address and asked our young people to stop protests and violence after the president rejected the Finance Bill, they listened to me, and especially in our Mount Kenya region there were no issues,'' Gachagua said.

"I want again to all Kenyans while here in Murang'a now that the president has agreed for dialogue, let us cool down and bring our issues to the table," Gachagua added.

