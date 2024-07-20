Wife who earns more and foots the bills laments that her husband failed to buy her birthday gift from his meagre salary







Saturday, July 20, 2024 - A couple is facing marital issues over their pay gap.

The wife earns 1m per month while her husband earns 150k per month, according to an X user familiar with the family.

As the higher earner, the wife foots the bills in the family.

However, she is not happy that her husband fails to buy her gifts, no matter how small, from his meagre salary.

The wife has reported the issue to her mother-in-law but the older woman told her it is only by God's grace that she earns more than her son and advised her to cut him some slack.

Read the story below.