Notorious ladies who have been working in cahoots with armed gangsters in Nairobi’s Eastlands suburbs arrested and two pistols recovered (PHOTOs).





Saturday, July 13, 2024 - Crime busters in Nairobi have this evening rounded up a gang of six and recovered two firearms and 18 rounds of ammunition, in a sting operation conducted in Kayole, Umoja 3, and Kiamaiko in Huruma.

The pursuit of the gang comprising two women and four men kicked in after Nairobi-based detectives led by crime researchers stationed at the region unearthed a trend in which club-hopping women spike drinks of targeted revellers, mostly those licensed to carry firearms.

Once stupefied and knocked out, the women disappear with the firearms and other goodies, arming their hit team of four who unleash untold terror in their neighbourhoods.

But the gang's 40th day came racing when forensic analysis gave away the two women identified as Helen Njeri Kirika and Veronicah Ndunge Kioko, in whose rented house in Kayole were found 15 rounds of ammunition.

Upon interrogation, they led the officers to Umoja 3 where their suspected accomplices Kevin Ngugi Mwangi and John Mwangi Matheri were nabbed, before proceeding to Huruma kwa Chege where a fifth suspect, Abdulaziz Duba Molu aka Zizo was arrested.

Zizo was briefly interrogated, leading the team to a house in Kiamaiko where two pistols (Ceska and Falcon) and three live rounds were recovered.

Preliminary investigations have so far revealed that the Ceska pistol was robbed from an inspector of police based at Mowlen Police Station in Kamukunji on June 17, 2024, when he was accosted by members of the gang at night.

The suspects, including a sixth person of interest, have been taken into custody as documentation of the exhibits continue pending ballistic analysis.









































The Kenyan DAILY POST.