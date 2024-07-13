Notorious ladies who have been working in cahoots with armed gangsters in Nairobi’s Eastlands suburbs arrested and two pistols recovered (PHOTOs).

Saturday, July 13, 2024 - Crime busters in Nairobi have this evening rounded up a gang of six and recovered two firearms and 18 rounds of ammunition, in a sting operation conducted in Kayole, Umoja 3, and Kiamaiko in Huruma.
The pursuit of the gang comprising two women and four men kicked
in after Nairobi-based detectives led by crime researchers stationed at the region
unearthed a trend in which club-hopping women spike drinks of targeted
revellers, mostly those licensed to carry firearms.
Once stupefied and knocked out, the women disappear with the
firearms and other goodies, arming their hit team of four who unleash untold
terror in their neighbourhoods.
But the gang's 40th day came racing when forensic analysis
gave away the two women identified as Helen Njeri Kirika and Veronicah Ndunge
Kioko, in whose rented house in Kayole were found 15 rounds of ammunition.
Upon interrogation, they led the officers to Umoja 3 where
their suspected accomplices Kevin Ngugi Mwangi and John Mwangi Matheri were
nabbed, before proceeding to Huruma kwa Chege where a fifth suspect, Abdulaziz
Duba Molu aka Zizo was arrested.
Zizo was briefly interrogated, leading the team to a house
in Kiamaiko where two pistols (Ceska and Falcon) and three live rounds were
recovered.
Preliminary investigations have so far revealed that the
Ceska pistol was robbed from an inspector of police based at Mowlen Police
Station in Kamukunji on June 17, 2024, when he was accosted by members of the
gang at night.
The suspects, including a sixth person of interest, have been taken into custody as documentation of the exhibits continue pending ballistic analysis.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
