Rock singer BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN declared a billionaire by Forbes

Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Bruce Springsteen has officially entered the elite "triple comma club," as Forbes reports his net worth now exceeds $1 billion.
The renowned magazine, known for tracking celebrity
fortunes, reveals that Springsteen's wealth has surged to $1.1 billion, marking
his official entry into billionaire status. This significant financial
milestone is attributed to several strategic business moves by the legendary
musician.
In 2021, Springsteen made headlines by selling his music
catalog to Sony for over $500 million, a deal that significantly boosted his
wealth. Forbes highlights that in addition to his catalog sale, Springsteen
continues to earn substantial income from concert ticket sales, as he remains
active on tour with his E Street Band.
Springsteen's success is further underscored by his
impressive sales figures, with over 71 million albums sold in the United States
and 140 million worldwide.
The rock icon's accolades complement his financial
achievements. Springsteen boasts 20 Grammy Awards, an Oscar, and a Tony,
solidifying his status as one of the most accomplished musicians in history.
Given these accomplishments, his new billionaire status comes as no surprise.
