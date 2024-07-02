$2 billion Powerball winner EDWIN CASTRO goes public with model girlfriend PAYTEN VINCENT







Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Edwin Castro, the $2 billion Powerball winner, has recently stepped into the spotlight with his new girlfriend, model and poet Payten Vincent. The couple made a glamorous appearance at a Giorgio Armani event in Malibu, and Vincent shared photos with her nearly 125,000 Instagram followers, showcasing their evident happiness.

Captured in the chic setting of Malibu’s Soho House, the couple's smiles conveyed the joy of hitting another kind of jackpot. One touching photo shows Castro resting his hand on Vincent's knee as they share a tender moment in a car, emphasizing their close bond.





This isn't the first time Castro and Vincent have been seen together. They were previously spotted dining at Nobu in Los Angeles earlier this month and were reportedly seen together the following morning.

Since winning the massive prize in 2022, Castro has largely stayed out of the public eye, even deleting his social media accounts. In contrast, Vincent continues to be active on social media, sharing her vibrant life and connections with celebrities like Flavor Flav, Kanye West, Diplo, and Cedric Gervais at upscale venues.

Castro's life has dramatically transformed post-win. He has invested in a $47 million mansion in Hollywood Hills, acquired a collection of luxury cars, and made other significant purchases, enjoying the spoils of his newfound fortune.