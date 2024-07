Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Rihanna has levelled up with Drake as the only artist with the most songs over 1 billion streams on Spotify, 16 songs each.

Before now, Drake was the artist with the most songs with over a billion streams, making him the most successful artist on the streaming platform.

According to Chart Data, Rihanna now has 16 songs with over 1 billion streams on the platform.