DIDDY's mother JANICE hospitalized with chest pains

Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Janice Combs, mother of music mogul Diddy, has been hospitalized in South Florida after experiencing chest pains, TMZ reports.
Sources close to Diddy revealed that Janice was rushed to
the hospital on Wednesday, July 11, after complaining of chest discomfort.
While the exact cause of the pain remains unclear, it is expected that she will
stay in the hospital for at least another day for observation and further
testing.
Diddy, who was in Miami at the time, immediately went to the
hospital at his mother's request to be by her side. Sources indicate that
Janice believes the chest pain may be related to stress over her son's ongoing
legal issues, including a federal investigation and multiple civil lawsuits.
Janice resides in Miami at her own residence, separate from
her son. She has been seen spending time with Diddy in Miami in the months
following federal raids on his properties. During this period, Diddy has
primarily surrounded himself with close family members, including his mother
and children.
Doctors are keeping Janice in the hospital for an additional
night for further observation. Diddy remains by her side, providing comfort and
support.
