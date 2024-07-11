DIDDY's mother JANICE hospitalized with chest pains







Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Janice Combs, mother of music mogul Diddy, has been hospitalized in South Florida after experiencing chest pains, TMZ reports.

Sources close to Diddy revealed that Janice was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, July 11, after complaining of chest discomfort. While the exact cause of the pain remains unclear, it is expected that she will stay in the hospital for at least another day for observation and further testing.

Diddy, who was in Miami at the time, immediately went to the hospital at his mother's request to be by her side. Sources indicate that Janice believes the chest pain may be related to stress over her son's ongoing legal issues, including a federal investigation and multiple civil lawsuits.

Janice resides in Miami at her own residence, separate from her son. She has been seen spending time with Diddy in Miami in the months following federal raids on his properties. During this period, Diddy has primarily surrounded himself with close family members, including his mother and children.

Doctors are keeping Janice in the hospital for an additional night for further observation. Diddy remains by her side, providing comfort and support.