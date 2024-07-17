REVEALED: It is FAROUK KIBET and PS RAYMOND OMOLLO who ordered DCI sleuths to abduct veteran journalist MACHARIA GAITHO





Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged about the rogue individuals in President William Ruto’s government who ordered the abduction of veteran journalist and columnist, Macharia Gaitho.

Gaitho, who is a seasoned scribe, was abducted on Wednesday morning by men believed to be directorate of criminal investigations sleuths.

Mr. Gaitho was abducted at Karen Police Station, where he had gone to make a report after he noted that he was being trailed by unknown people.

The Nation columnist was with his son at the time of the incident.

A short video shows three uniformed police officers and others in civilian clothing roughing and pushing him inside the Probox.

Gaitho was later released, and the police stated it was a case of mistaken identity, as they were actually looking for a man named Francis Gaitho.

With this surprising turn of events, details have emerged that it was President William Ruto’s rogue aide, Farouk Kibet, and Interior Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo, who ordered the arrest of Macharia Gaitho.

“Yes they were making phone calls to Farouk and Kibet after they arrested Macharia Gaitho,” said a police officer who sought anonymity

The Kenyan DAILY POST