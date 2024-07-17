Popular X user, FRANCIS GAITHO, speaks after rogue DCI officers mistakenly abducted veteran journalist MACHARIA GAITHO, yet he was the target.

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Renowned X user and aspiring politician, Francis Gaitho, had been targeted by rogue DCI officers but they ended up abducting veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho, in what can be described as a case of mistaken identity.
DCI claims Francis Gaitho is a subject of investigation
for unknown crimes.
However, he insists that he is a law-abiding citizen.
Gaitho said he is in touch with his legal counsel on how
to proceed.
Gaitho has been very vocal on X Spaces on matters to do
with governance and using his influence to mobilize the youth to turn up for
anti-government protests.
