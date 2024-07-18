Real reason behind MAYA JAMA and STORMZY's split revealed

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - The real reason behind Maya Jama and Stormzy's split has been revealed after the couple announced they have 'called it quits' again months after rekindling their romance.
According to Mail Online, Maya Jama and Stormzy split
after disagreements over when to start a family.
Sources told MailOnline the couple conflicted over when to
settle down, with Stormzy keen to have children sooner rather than
later. While Maya wanted to wait.
A source close to the couple revealed: 'Maya and Stormzy are
very much on different pages when it comes to their future.
'Stormzy was keen to settle down and start a family whereas
Maya is enjoying her career, she's ambitious, and wants to prioritise achieving
everything she possibly can.
'She also loves travelling and partying, at just 29 she's not ready for the next chapter just yet.'
The British television presenter, 29, and the rapper, 30,
had got back together in August 2023 when they confirmed their relationship
status during a loved-up holiday in Greece.
But on Wednesday, July 17, the Love Island presenter Maya,
29, and the British rapper, 30, announced they had 'recently decided to call it
quits' with a joint Instagram statement.
The couple revealed in a statement that they have once again
called it quits, admitting they had been trying for a year 'to make it work'.
Maya and Stormzy made separate appearances at Wimbledon last
week, with the rapper attending Evian's Mountain of Youth VIP suite on Thursday
solo.
Meanwhile, Maya partied until the early hours at celebrity
haunt Chiltern Firehouse, discretely exiting the venue on Friday at 4:30am.
They were last seen together holding hands on July 5 at the
F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Stormzy performed a headline set.
The couple also attended the Glastonbury festival last month
before Maya flew via helicopter to the ITV studios where she presented the Love
Island spin-off show Aftersun live on a Sunday evening.
0 Comments