Real reason behind MAYA JAMA and STORMZY's split revealed





Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - The real reason behind Maya Jama and Stormzy's split has been revealed after the couple announced they have 'called it quits' again months after rekindling their romance.

According to Mail Online, Maya Jama and Stormzy split after disagreements over when to start a family.

Sources told MailOnline the couple conflicted over when to settle down, with Stormzy keen to have children sooner rather than later. While Maya wanted to wait.

A source close to the couple revealed: 'Maya and Stormzy are very much on different pages when it comes to their future.

'Stormzy was keen to settle down and start a family whereas Maya is enjoying her career, she's ambitious, and wants to prioritise achieving everything she possibly can.

'She also loves travelling and partying, at just 29 she's not ready for the next chapter just yet.'





The British television presenter, 29, and the rapper, 30, had got back together in August 2023 when they confirmed their relationship status during a loved-up holiday in Greece.

But on Wednesday, July 17, the Love Island presenter Maya, 29, and the British rapper, 30, announced they had 'recently decided to call it quits' with a joint Instagram statement.

The couple revealed in a statement that they have once again called it quits, admitting they had been trying for a year 'to make it work'.

Maya and Stormzy made separate appearances at Wimbledon last week, with the rapper attending Evian's Mountain of Youth VIP suite on Thursday solo.

Meanwhile, Maya partied until the early hours at celebrity haunt Chiltern Firehouse, discretely exiting the venue on Friday at 4:30am.

They were last seen together holding hands on July 5 at the F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Stormzy performed a headline set.

The couple also attended the Glastonbury festival last month before Maya flew via helicopter to the ITV studios where she presented the Love Island spin-off show Aftersun live on a Sunday evening.