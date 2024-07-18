Reddit co-founder, ALEXIS OHANIAN, reveals he is battling Lyme disease







Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Tennis legend, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has revealed that he received a diagnosis of Lyme disease, which came as a shock to him.

The Reddit co-founder, 41, explained his health situation in a series of posts on X/Twitter Tuesday, saying that doctors told him about the diagnosis after he underwent multiple medical procedures.

'Doing a full battery of health scans, tests, etc, and found out I have lyme disease,' said the tech entrepreneur. 'Wild. No symptoms, thankfully, but gonna treat.'

Ohanian explained some of the details behind his diagnosis: 'Good cholesterol is too low. Bad cholesterol is just OK. Gotta work on that. On the plus-side: 822 ng/dL total + 162 ng/dL free testosterone.'

'I've got a loved one who had it a few years back, showed tons symptoms etc and just couldn't figure it out until they tested him for it and then found it (treated it successfully, too),' Ohanian said. 'I spend so little time in the wilderness/northeast this was quite a surprise.'

Ohanian said he was 'gonna grab some antibiotics' to combat the ailment, adding, 'Can't keep me down, tick!' with a picture of The Tick cartoon character.

Lyme disease is caused by a bacteria that is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected black-legged ticks.

The most common symptoms of the disease are fever, headache, fatigue, and a skin rash called erythema migrans. The disease can typically be treated by several weeks of oral antibiotics. But if left untreated, the infection can spread to the joints, heart and nervous symptoms and be deadly.



