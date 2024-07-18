Ex-CIA analyst, SUE MI TERRY, charged with spying for South Korea in exchange for luxury handbags and sushi

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - A former CIA employee and senior official at the National Security Council has been charged with serving as a secret agent for South Korea‘s intelligence service, the U.S. Justice Department said.
Sue Mi Terry accepted luxury goods, including fancy
handbags, and expensive dinners at sushi restaurants in exchange for advocating
South Korean government positions during media appearances, sharing nonpublic
information with intelligence officers, and facilitating access for South
Korean officials to U.S. government officials, according to an indictment filed
in federal court in Manhattan.
She also admitted to the FBI that she served as a source of
information for South Korean intelligence, including by passing handwritten
notes from an off-the-record June 2022 meeting that she participated in with
Secretary of State Antony Blinken about U.S. government policy toward North
Korea, the indictment says.
Prosecutors say South Korean intelligence officers also
covertly paid her more than $37,000 for a public policy program that Terry
controlled that was focused on Korean affairs.
South Korea‘s National Intelligence Service, its main spy
agency, said Wednesday that intelligence authorities in South Korea and the
U.S. are closely communicating over the case. South Korea‘s Foreign Ministry
separately said it was not appropriate to comment on a case that is under
judicial proceedings in a foreign country.
The conduct at issue occurred in the years after Terry left
the U.S. government and worked at think tanks, where she became a prominent
public policy voice on foreign affairs.
Lee Wolosky, a lawyer for Terry, said in a statement that
the “allegations are unfounded and distort the work of a scholar and news
analyst known for her independence and years of service to the United States.”
He said she had not held a security clearance for more than
a decade and her views have been consistent.
“In fact, she was a harsh critic of the South Korean
government during times this indictment alleges that she was acting on its
behalf,” he said.
“Once the facts are made clear it will be evident the
government made a significant mistake.”
Prosecutors say Terry never registered with the Justice
Department as a foreign agent.
On disclosure forms filed with the House of Representatives,
where she testified at least three times between 2016 and 2022, she said that
she was not an “active registrant” but also never disclosed her covert work
with South Korea, preventing Congress from having “the opportunity to fairly
evaluate Terry’s testimony in light of her longstanding efforts” for the
government, the indictment says.
Terry served in the government from 2001 to 2011, first as a
CIA analyst and later as the deputy national intelligence officer for East Asia
at the National Intelligence Council, before working for think tanks, including
the Council on Foreign Relations.
