Mother and daughter swept off by intense wind in China in shocking video







Saturday, July 06, 2024 - A mother and her child were swept off by intense wind in China.

On Sunday, June 30, 2024, a severe storm struck Dezhou, Shandong, bringing fierce winds that knocked over advertisements and vehicles.

Amidst the chaos, a slender mother and daughter were blown down by the powerful gusts near a shopping mall.

A 59-year-old security guard who works at the mall, Mr. Wang Chuanfeng, and another passerby heroically battled against the storm, rushing into the rain to rescue the fallen pair and safely bring them back to the shelter.

Afterwards, the shopping mall management gave the security master a 500 Chinese yuan reward and issued him an honorary certificate.

Watch the video below.