GACHAGUA begs RUTO for forgiveness for failing him as he vows to give the president competent CSs





Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has apologized to President William Ruto on behalf of other government officials.

Speaking in Elgeyo Marakwet, Gachagua expressed regret on behalf of officials close to the President, acknowledging that some had failed him.

Gachagua praised Ruto for his decisions, including shelving the Finance Bill 2024, dismissing all Cabinet Secretaries, and personally engaging with Kenyan youth through the X space.

"The President you are a hero and to all of us who have messed you up in your administration, kindly forgive us," Gachagua stated.

The DP expressed confidence that the government now has an opportunity to appoint a competent team that will enhance efficient service delivery to the people of Kenya.

He urged Ruto to carefully consider his choices and take the necessary time to assemble a capable cabinet.

Furthermore, he assured the President of his commitment to sourcing competent and patriotic individuals who can effectively manage the various government departments and support the administration.

"We are ready to assist you in coming up with a good team to help you in the economic transformation of the country."

He called on fellow leaders to remain attentive to the concerns of Kenyans and to avoid displays of opulence or arrogance while in leadership roles.

According to the DP, the President had responded to the wishes of the Kenyan people.

He reaffirmed their dedication to ensuring the President succeeds in fulfilling his campaign pledges.

Ruto recently reshuffled his government by dismissing the entire cabinet, except Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

