RAILA ODINGA’s notorious goon and the leader of Jeshi La Baba ragtag group threatens Gen Zs (VIDEO).





Monday, July 15, 2024 - A notorious Nairobi goon identified as Swaleh, who is the leader of the Jeshi La Baba ragtag group associated with Raila Odinga, has warned Gen Zs for reportedly disrespecting the ODM leader.

Swaleh took to his Tiktok account and claimed that Raila Odinga is always right, adding that he deserves respect for all the sacrifices he has made for the country.

“Baba is always right. Akisema left ni left,” he said.

He urged Gen Zs to listen to Raila’s advice and give dialogue a chance.

Swaleh further threatened Gen Zs with dire consequences if they tried to 'occupy' ODM Headquarters at Orange House.

“ I dare you to occupy Orange House. You will meet us,” he said.

Swaleh is among the ODM goons who caused violence during the Azimio protests.

Watch the video.

RAILA ODINGA’s notorious goon and the leader of Jeshi La Baba ragtag group threatens Gen Zs pic.twitter.com/EfMvJnah9T — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 15, 2024

