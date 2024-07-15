Manchester United confirm £36.5m signing of Dutch striker JOSHUA ZIRKZEE







Monday, July 15, 2024 - Manchester United have confirmed the £36.5million signing of Bologna and Dutch striker, Joshua Zirkzee.

The 23-year-old Holland international has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford until June 2029 with the option to extend by one year.

United decided not to trigger the £34.5m release fee in Zirkzee's contract in Italy, instead paying an additional £2m to spread the cost over three years.

Zirkzee becomes United's first signing of the summer after playing for Holland at Euro 2024. He will provide competition and support for Danish striker, Rasmus Hojlund.





'Having had discussions with the manager and the leaders of the club I know how exciting the future is going to be here and I cannot wait to play my part in achieving success for Manchester United,' said Zirkzee who has gone on holiday after passing a medical.

'I am a player who has always dedicated everything to winning; I'm ready for this next challenge, to go to another level in my career and win more trophies. It is a privilege to join such an iconic club. I have to take a short break now after being with the national team, but I'll be coming back ready to make an impact straight away.'





United's new sporting director Dan Ashworth welcomed his first signing since arriving at Old Trafford, with United still in the market for two centre-backs and a defensive midfielder.

Ashworth said: 'Securing a forward to enhance our already strong group of attacking players was a key aim for this summer. We are delighted that we've managed to sign a player of Joshua's calibre this early in the transfer window.

'Joshua is an outstanding talent who is ready to make an impact for Manchester United. His ability and desire to grow into a world-class player means that he will be a great addition to the squad that we are building for the exciting season ahead and beyond.'