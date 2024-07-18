RAILA ODINGA unleashes goons on KALONZO and other Azimio principals for siding with Gen Z and refusing to work with RUTO





Thursday, July 18, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga reportedly sought the services of the infamous men in black to rough up any Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader opposed to the planned dialogue with President William Ruto’s regime.

This was evident on Wednesday when goons attacked journalists covering a press conference addressed by former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka.

During the incident, leaders from other parties allied to Azimio were also roughed up by the rowdy youths.

“Nobody disrespects Raila when we are alive, no press conference here," the youths shouted as they turned chairs upside down.

Kalonzo and embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni oppose dialogue with Ruto, stating they will not help in sanitizing Ruto, whom they consider corrupt.

However, Raila Odinga believes that forming a government of national unity with Ruto could resolve the current political quagmire in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST