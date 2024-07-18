RAILA ODINGA unleashes goons on KALONZO and other Azimio principals for siding with Gen Z and refusing to work with RUTO

Thursday, July 18, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga reportedly sought the services of the infamous men in black to rough up any Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader opposed to the planned dialogue with President William Ruto’s regime.
This was evident on Wednesday when goons attacked
journalists covering a press conference addressed by former vice president
Kalonzo Musyoka.
During the incident, leaders from other parties
allied to Azimio were also roughed up by the rowdy youths.
“Nobody disrespects Raila when we are alive,
no press conference here," the youths shouted as they turned chairs upside
down.
Kalonzo and embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General
Jeremiah Kioni oppose dialogue with Ruto, stating they will not help in
sanitizing Ruto, whom they consider corrupt.
However, Raila Odinga believes that forming a government of
national unity with Ruto could resolve the current political quagmire in the
country.
