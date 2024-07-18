RAILA ODINGA apologizes to KALONZO MUSYOKA and journalists after they were roughed up by ‘Men in Black’





Wednesday, July 18, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga has apologized to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and journalists after the infamous ‘Men in Black’ disrupted a function at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation (JOOF) offices.

During the incident, goons reportedly hired by top ODM leaders attacked journalists and Kalonzo, who was addressing the press.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Raila assured journalists and leaders caught up in the unfortunate incident that his party would take action against the perpetrators.

He added that Azimio would investigate how the goons managed to breach security and interrupt the event.

"The Rt. Hon Raila Odinga regrets the events of yesterday (Wednesday) and takes this early opportunity to offer unreserved apologies to the journalists and fellow leaders who got caught up in the unfortunate incident.

"Hon. Odinga assures the journalists and fellow leaders that the coalition will take stock of the events and seal loopholes that led to the security breach with a view to ensuring that journalists and leaders remain safe and free at all Azimio functions, including those at the same venue," his spokesperson Dennis Onyango said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST