Chaos and pandemonium as RAILA’s goons hijack KALONZO’s presser and order everyone out – Look! Did BABA send them?





Thursday, July 18, 2024 - Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka was yesterday forced to cut short his speech after Raila Odinga’s ODM goons intercepted the Azimio meeting.

The goons stormed the meeting as soon as Kalonzo began reading a statement on behalf of Raila Odinga.

Raila had left a few minutes before the chaos began to attend another meeting.



During the Parliamentary Group Meeting which was held at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation, the goons charged in and ordered everyone to leave.

The goons could be heard chanting that the meeting was over and ordering everyone out, including media members.

“Our meeting is over, everyone should leave! People from the media get out now!” the goons chanted.

The attendees were seen scampering for safety as the goons continued to rain mayhem disrupting the speeches.

The leaders on the podium including Kalonzo, were forced to remain silent, with the declarations made by the parliamentary group remaining undisclosed.

However, according to sources, the meeting was disrupted after it emerged that Kalonzo had differed with Raila over the call for national dialogue to end the unrest by the Gen Zs.

Sources intimated that while Raila has supported President William Ruto’s call for dialogue, Kalonzo chose to support the Gen Zs by rejecting any form of dialogue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST