At last Police nab the serial killer who butchered and dismembered 42 young women and dumped them at Kware in sacks – You won’t believe who it is





Monday, July 15, 2024 - Police have swung into action and arrested the main suspect in the macabre killings and dumping of bodies at the Kware dumpsite in Embakasi, Nairobi.

This was confirmed by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Boss Mohammed Amin earlier today.

The suspect, identified as Collins Jumaisha, is a renowned serial killer who had admitted to murdering 42 women, including his wife, between 2022 and July 11, 2024.

“We are dealing with a psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life. We have narrowed down our theories; this is indeed a serial killer,” Amin said.

The breakthrough in the case came when detectives traced mobile money transactions using the phone number of one of the victims, Josephine Owino.

After his arrest, Jumaisha led police to the scene of the crime.

All the bodies were reportedly dumped at the Kware dumpsite. Police recovered a machete believed to have been used to dismember the victims.

Investigators also learned that the suspect was actively luring another potential victim, identified as Susan.

She has been asked to give a statement to the police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST