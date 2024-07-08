RAILA ODINGA spotted dining with RUTO as he continues to kill young Kenyans – is BABA betraying Gen Z?





Monday, July 8, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been spotted dining with President William Ruto’s men despite pretending to be supporting the Gen Z protests that have shaken the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime.

Over the weekend, Raila was among a high-powered Kenya government delegation that went to Zanzibar for the East Africa Community (EAC) ministerial meeting.

According to a communique issued by the Kenya government, Raila, who is eying the African Union Commission's chairperson's seat, will engage EAC ministers on various matters of regional interest, including enhanced regional cooperation and advancing the AU agenda for continental integration and development.

“Against the backdrop of Zanzibar’s scenic beauty, these constructive dialogues aim to fortify bonds among East African nations and enhance the AU’s capacity to effectively address regional and global challenges,” a statement reads in parts.

Prime Cabinet Secretary (CS) Musalia Mudavadi and the Kenyan delegation will also be attending the event.

Raila attended the event as he continued to condemn Ruto for the killing of young men and women who have been demonstrating in the country for the past three weeks.

The young protestors have been calling for the resignation of Ruto over bad governance, corruption, and bureaucracy.

