See PHOTOs of RAILA rubbing shoulders with Interior PS RAYMOND OMOLLO in Zanzibar during an official visit as GACHAGUA rants back home - Baba Ako Kwa Serikali.

Monday, July 8, 2024 - ODM leader Raila Odinga accompanied Ministry of Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo to Zanzibar where he made a case for his African Union Commission chairmanship bid at the East African Community (EAC) Ministerial Retreat on Peace and Security.
took time to explain to the EAC Ministers why he wanted to be the next AU
Commission chairperson.
am Africa and based on my experience over the years, I have the ability to go
to this institution and transform it,” said Raila
on his agenda if elected to succeed Moussa Faki, Raila indicated he wants to
promote peace and security initiatives in the continent which he singled out as
the most important feature for development.
can be no development without peace. AU has a Peace Fund but that peace fund
has not been properly developed. Some countries make contributions but it is
still very little. We need to expand that fund so that Africans can be able to
deal with issues of conflict in the continent themselves,” he added.
visit to Zanzibar in the company of PS Omollo comes even as Deputy President
Rigathi Gachagua accuses senior security officers from the Ministry of Interior
of undermining him.
in a church service on Sunday, Gachagua claimed that security officers from the
Interior docket were sabotaging his fight against alcoholism in the Mt Kenya region.
