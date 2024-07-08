Gen Z are GACHAGUA’s poodles – ROBERT ALAI claims the DP is manipulating the 'young and ignorant' protesters to destabilize the country.





Monday, July 8, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has blasted the young generation, commonly known as Gen Z, for being used by politicians to attain their selfish interests.

For the past three weeks, Gen Z has caused havoc with countrywide demonstrations, culminating in the storming of Parliament and chasing away MPs who supported the controversial Finance Bill 2024, which has since been withdrawn by the President.

Despite the withdrawal of Finance Bill 2024, young people have continued to demonstrate, calling for President William Ruto's resignation due to what they perceive as bad governance and corruption.

Reacting to the Gen Z protests, Alai, a popular blogger and social media influencer, claimed that the young people are being manipulated by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to destabilize the country.

“The so-called Gen Zs are actually Gachagua’s poodles. They are just ignorant they don’t know who is manipulating them,” Alai wrote on X

