RAILA ODINGA is a merchant and wants to trade Gen Z the way he trades 'ODM Cows' with RUTO – SAITABAO OLE KANCHORY





Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - Former chief agent in Raila Odinga's 2022 presidential campaign, Saitabao Ole Kanchory, criticized the former premier after he was spotted with President William Ruto on Tuesday, urging Gen Z to accept dialogue with the government.

Raila, who addressed the press accompanied by Ruto, asked the young people in the country to accept dialogue with Ruto’s government.

Some Kenyans praised Raila Odinga for his move towards unity, but others like Ole Kanchory blasted him, calling him a sellout and accusing him of trading with the electorate.

“How many times do I have to warn you guys about this merchant called @RailaOdinga.

"He has already taken from Ruto and thinks Gen Zs are his usual cows for sale.

"He will not believe it!”Kanchory wrote on X

During Gen Z protests, Raila, who is a second liberation hero, was urged to sit and watch how demonstrations are done.

However, it seems that Raila Odinga is still active in Kenyan politics despite being told by Gen Z to relax at home and play with his grandchildren.

The Kenyan DAILY POST