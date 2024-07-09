Impunity: CS EZEKIEL MACHOGU’s Ebenezer Apartments in Ngong Town drains its sewer along a public road, posing health risks to the residents (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - Residents of Juakali Estate in Ngong have been exposed to sewage sludge from Ebenezer Apartments, owned by Education CS Ezekiel Machogu.

This sewer which spills along Oloolua Road not only poses a great health risk to children and women in the area but also contains harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and protozoa that result in illnesses and air pollution due to contamination.

This road is used by hundreds of school-going kids from neighboring schools like Oloolua Primary, PCEA, St. Joseph's Primary, Calvary Academy, and many others.

The relevant authorities like NEMA and County Council of Kajiado Health Department are asleep or bribed to let these flats have sewer pipes directed to the road despite using this very road every day.

And to make it worse, there's a water vendor depot for drinking at the centre of this sewerage spillage.

See photos.









