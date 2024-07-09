Kamba lady (Pictured) taken to court after stabbing her Mpango Wa Kando’s wife in the head in Embakasi - She stormed their matrimonial home uninvited.

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - Jennifer Adhiambo recounted a harrowing ordeal during a court hearing on Monday where she detailed being attacked and stabbed in the head by Veronica Mueni in their Pipeline home in Embakasi on June 25.
Adhiambo, who had just
finished hosting relatives, went out briefly to buy vegetables for lunch when
Mueni entered uninvited, armed with a padlock and a kitchen knife tucked in her
waist.
Claiming to be her husband's main wife, Mueni
demanded to cook for the guests.
Adhiambo's attempts to reason
were met with aggression which culminated in a violent confrontation where
Mueni allegedly stabbed her in the head.
Adhiambo's 12-year-old
daughter intervened, striking Mueni with a gas cylinder grill, prompting her to
flee.
Neighbors alerted by the
commotion found Adhiambo injured and rushed her to the hospital.
Mueni denied assaulting
Adhiambo and was released on a cash bail of Ksh 5,000 or alternatively pay a
bond of Ksh 50,000.
The matter will be heard in November.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments