RAILA ODINGA denies that he is looking for jobs for his friends in RUTO’s government – We want a fresh election!!

Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga has dismissed claims that he is looking for jobs for his friends in President William Ruto’s government.
Speaking at a funeral in Kakamega County on Saturday, Raila revealed
that his latest engagements with President William Ruto were solely on the implementation of the recommendations
borne in the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report and nothing else.
Raila Odinga said he is not
looking for a job in the Ruto government and if he does it is after the Kenya
Kwanza Government calls for a fresh election.
"We wanted to dialogue to address the issues affecting Kenyans.
"We did not go to beg. We have never been beggars.
"If we want to be in government, we go back to elections...we were not
going to sit to beg for positions," Raila said.
The former premier broke his
silence after reports claimed that Ruto wants to form a government of national
unity and that some of Raila Odinga's lieutenants will be named cabinet
secretaries.
