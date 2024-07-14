Please don’t listen to these ‘Goon Z’, you have given them everything - MUTAHI NGUNYI tells RUTO.





Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Fast-fading political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has urged President William Ruto to stop yielding to Gen Z's demands amid ongoing protests.

In a post on his X on Saturday, Ngunyi warned that Ruto's concessions to Gen Z have only led to increased demands.

He called the Gen Zs a 'leaderless' threat, urging the head of state to provide guidance and protect the country from destruction.

He further described the protesting youth as 'GoonZ' and stressed the need for Ruto's strong leadership in decimating the headless movement.

"Dear Ruto: You have given enough. The more you give, the more they demand.

"Enough is enough. Now protect the country against this leaderless movement and its owners.

"Otherwise, we will have no country.

"These GoonZ have never tasted war and they want it badly. We need your guidance," Ngunyi wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST