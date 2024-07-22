Enough is enough, I will crush you like termites if you demonstrate on Tuesday – RUTO warns Gen Z

Monday, July 22, 2024 - President William Ruto has urged the young people who have been protesting in the past month to stop their demonstrations, stating they are destroying the nation.
Speaking after attending a church service in Bomet County,
Ruto stated he had given everyone a chance to air their views and will now
"protect the nation from anarchists."
The President said he had already given a lot
of concessions as demanded by the protesters, including rejecting the Finance
Bill, of 2024, yet protests continue.
"I dropped the Finance Bill, I called
them to come to the table and talk to me, they refused and asked me to go to X,
I went there but they ran away,'' Ruto said.
"I have called them for talks but they
have refused saying they are faceless and formless.''
The head of state issued a stern warning to the Gen Z
protesters, stating that moving forward, it will not be business as usual.
"I have told them, my friends, It must
now come to an end, I have given a chance to everybody to say whatever they
want, it can't continue like this, the country is more important than any group
of people, we must stand together as a nation and protect our nation,'' he
said.
