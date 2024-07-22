Enough is enough, I will crush you like termites if you demonstrate on Tuesday – RUTO warns Gen Z





Monday, July 22, 2024 - President William Ruto has urged the young people who have been protesting in the past month to stop their demonstrations, stating they are destroying the nation.

Speaking after attending a church service in Bomet County, Ruto stated he had given everyone a chance to air their views and will now "protect the nation from anarchists."

The President said he had already given a lot of concessions as demanded by the protesters, including rejecting the Finance Bill, of 2024, yet protests continue.

"I dropped the Finance Bill, I called them to come to the table and talk to me, they refused and asked me to go to X, I went there but they ran away,'' Ruto said.

"I have called them for talks but they have refused saying they are faceless and formless.''

The head of state issued a stern warning to the Gen Z protesters, stating that moving forward, it will not be business as usual.

"I have told them, my friends, It must now come to an end, I have given a chance to everybody to say whatever they want, it can't continue like this, the country is more important than any group of people, we must stand together as a nation and protect our nation,'' he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST