RAILA now warns MBADI, JOHO and OPARANYA not to accept RUTO’s Cabinet slots as he rejects dialogue





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has once again rejected dialogue with President William Ruto.

In a statement, Raila, through ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, dismissed reports that the opposition party is angling for positions in President William Ruto's administration.

He accused a section of Kenyans of misinterpreting the party's stand on the ongoing crisis in the country.

According to Sifuna, the party called for a national conversation to address the challenges Kenya is currently experiencing.

“A narrative has been woven that ODM is desperate to join the government when all along we have been clear that what we seek is a national conversation," revealed the ODM Secretary General.

"Our commitment to this cause is steadfast, as we recognize the urgent need for transformative change in our nation."

While reiterating the party's stance, Sifuna also warned some of the party members who were allegedly eyeing slots within Ruto's cabinet.

According to the Nairobi Senator, members who make themselves available for the Kenya Kwanza cabinet slots or any other position would be doing so without the party's support.

“As a party, we wish to make it unequivocally clear that we are not in negotiations with the Ruto regime for any coalition or political arrangement,” Sifuna stated.

"The ODM Party remains committed to its principles and the ongoing struggle for a better Kenya. We will continue to stand with the people and fight for justice."

John Mbadi, Hassan Joho, and Wycliffe Oparanya are among the ODM members who were eying Cabinet slots in Ruto’s government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST