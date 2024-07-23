RAILA now warns MBADI, JOHO and OPARANYA not to accept RUTO’s Cabinet slots as he rejects dialogue

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has once again rejected dialogue with President William Ruto.
In a statement, Raila, through
ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, dismissed reports that the opposition party
is angling for positions in President William Ruto's administration.
He accused a section of Kenyans
of misinterpreting the party's stand on the ongoing crisis in the country.
According to Sifuna, the party called for a national conversation
to address the challenges Kenya is currently experiencing.
“A narrative has been woven that
ODM is desperate to join the government when all along we have been clear that
what we seek is a national conversation," revealed the ODM Secretary
General.
"Our commitment to this
cause is steadfast, as we recognize the urgent need for transformative change
in our nation."
While reiterating the party's
stance, Sifuna also warned some of the party members who were allegedly eyeing
slots within Ruto's cabinet.
According to the Nairobi
Senator, members who make themselves available for the Kenya Kwanza cabinet
slots or any other position would be doing so without the party's support.
“As a party, we wish to make it
unequivocally clear that we are not in negotiations with the Ruto regime for
any coalition or political arrangement,” Sifuna stated.
"The ODM Party remains
committed to its principles and the ongoing struggle for a better Kenya. We
will continue to stand with the people and fight for justice."
John Mbadi, Hassan Joho, and
Wycliffe Oparanya are among the ODM members who were eying Cabinet slots in
Ruto’s government.
