National Dialogue is a waste of Kenyans’ time, just abide by the constitution– KIGAME tells RUTO amid Gen Z protests.





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Former Presidential candidate, Rueben Kigame, has opposed President William Ruto's call for national dialogue.

In a statement shared on his official X account on Tuesday, Kigame said that the proposed national talks violate the constitution.

Kigame further urged Ruto and the national government to abide by the constitution that they swore to protect.

"Somebody explain to me in simple language, what is the point of having dialogue?

"Over what? The government knows what the Constitution says.

"They swear by it and even swear using holy books! Just do the right thing. I say again, just do the right thing," Kigame wrote.

On July 9, 2024, Ruto announced the six-day multi-sectoral dialogue forum to discuss the current crisis facing the country.

However, the dialogue seems to have flopped, as many involved parties have rejected national conversations, urging the President to act on issues raised by young Kenyans.

