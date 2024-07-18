RAILA is a sellout as he throws Gen Zs under the bus and officially endorses RUTO’s dialogue – Look! No one saw this coming

Thursday, July 18, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has officially endorsed dialogue with President William Ruto as the solution to the current unrest in Kenya.
Addressing delegates during the
National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, Raila, however, dismissed
allegations that he had gone to bed with Ruto as is being propagated by the Gen
Zs.
He accused a section of the
media of misquoting him.
Raila proposed the formation of
a national convention where all Kenyans would be brought on board and allowed
to express their views.
“ODM never said that it was
going into bed with Ruto. We never said it. It is a creation of the media,”
Raila clarified.
“What we are calling for is a
National Convention where all Kenyans will be brought on board to air their
views. It is a fact everyone is annoyed with Kenya Kwanza," he added.
According to the former Prime
Minister, the proposed convention would help to address the long-standing
issues that affect Kenyans.
He further recommended a
conducive environment be created for the benefit of the initiative and that all
views from every Kenyan be considered during the convention.
Raila's sentiments come hardly a
week after ODM party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna disclosed that the party
was ready to support Ruto's administration to come up with measures that
could restore lasting peace and stability.
According to ODM, the new
measures would help address long-standing issues like unemployment, the
unending search for justice and equality, fighting corruption and negative
ethnicity.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments