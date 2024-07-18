RAILA is a sellout as he throws Gen Zs under the bus and officially endorses RUTO’s dialogue – Look! No one saw this coming





Thursday, July 18, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has officially endorsed dialogue with President William Ruto as the solution to the current unrest in Kenya.

Addressing delegates during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, Raila, however, dismissed allegations that he had gone to bed with Ruto as is being propagated by the Gen Zs.

He accused a section of the media of misquoting him.

Raila proposed the formation of a national convention where all Kenyans would be brought on board and allowed to express their views.

“ODM never said that it was going into bed with Ruto. We never said it. It is a creation of the media,” Raila clarified.

“What we are calling for is a National Convention where all Kenyans will be brought on board to air their views. It is a fact everyone is annoyed with Kenya Kwanza," he added.

According to the former Prime Minister, the proposed convention would help to address the long-standing issues that affect Kenyans.

He further recommended a conducive environment be created for the benefit of the initiative and that all views from every Kenyan be considered during the convention.

Raila's sentiments come hardly a week after ODM party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna disclosed that the party was ready to support Ruto's administration to come up with measures that could restore lasting peace and stability.

According to ODM, the new measures would help address long-standing issues like unemployment, the unending search for justice and equality, fighting corruption and negative ethnicity.

