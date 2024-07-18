RUTO disappoints Gen Zs as he appoints the elderly MUDAVADI the CS for all Ministries after sacking his entire Cabinet – Look!





Thursday, July 18, 2024 - President William Ruto has appointed Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to act as Cabinet Secretary in all ministries.

In a gazette notice where he sacked all his Cabinet Secretaries, Ruto said that Mudavadi would take over the role of CS in all the ministries.

"That pursuant to Article 152 (5) (a) of the Constitution, Hon. Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi, E.G.H., is assigned as the Acting Cabinet Secretary in all vacant ministerial portfolios," the gazette notice read.

According to the gazette notice, the President cited the need to enhance efficiency, effectiveness, transparency, and accountability in public service delivery by realigning its governance structure and leadership.

This comes even as the Gen Zs have put pressure on Ruto to sack Mudavadi for holding unconstitutional office and being too old.

Ruto dissolved his entire cabinet sending home all CSs and the Attorney General.

Only the Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi, who also holds the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs docket survived the purge.

The Head of State said the new cabinet will be named after extensive consultations across all sectors.

He added that with the CS out of office, ministry accounting officers and other officials will now take charge of operations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST