RUTO disappoints Gen Zs as he appoints the elderly MUDAVADI the CS for all Ministries after sacking his entire Cabinet – Look!

Thursday, July 18, 2024 - President William Ruto has appointed Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to act as Cabinet Secretary in all ministries.
In a gazette notice where he sacked all his
Cabinet Secretaries, Ruto said that Mudavadi would take over the role of CS in
all the ministries.
"That pursuant to Article 152 (5) (a) of
the Constitution, Hon. Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi, E.G.H., is assigned as the
Acting Cabinet Secretary in all vacant ministerial portfolios," the
gazette notice read.
According to the gazette notice, the President
cited the need to enhance efficiency, effectiveness, transparency, and
accountability in public service delivery by realigning its governance
structure and leadership.
This comes even as the Gen Zs have put
pressure on Ruto to sack Mudavadi for holding unconstitutional office and being
too old.
Ruto dissolved his entire cabinet sending home
all CSs and the Attorney General.
Only the Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi, who
also holds the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs docket survived the purge.
The Head of State said the new cabinet will be
named after extensive consultations across all sectors.
He added that with the CS out of office, ministry accounting
officers and other officials will now take charge of operations.
