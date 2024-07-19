RAILA is on his own as KIONI reveals Azimio's stance on the proposed dialogue with RUTO and the Gen Z protests

Friday, July 19, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is now on his own after Azimio Leaders dumped him over his dalliance with President William Ruto.
Speaking yesterday, Jubilee
Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni revealed that Azimio is opposed to any
dialogue with Ruto, even as Raila desperately wants the dialogue with the
president.
According to Kioni, Azimio had
reached the agreement officially after Raila met
with the Head of State.
"We have had a series of
meetings as members of Azimio at different levels and we may have been reading
different scripts before the meetings that we had yesterday and today,"
Kioni stated.
"The official position of
Azimio is that we are not entering into any dialogue with UDA. We are not
joining the government of William Ruto."
He further reiterated that
Azimio stands with Gen Zs, who, for the last month, launched a spate of
demonstrations aimed at holding the state accountable.
Kioni explained that the opposition
had given the Head of State irreducible minimums which, if not met, would see
Azimio, in particular, the Jubilee party, join the youth in protests.
"We stand by the demands that have been put forward by Gen Zs and we have demands that we made that need to be addressed very quickly.
'We, in Jubilee, hold that if those demands are
not met then what is left of us is just to join the Gen Zs in the
demonstrations," he added.
"One of the demands is these unnecessary abductions. Even before we talk about the killings, we would like to join the families that have been left by family members, those who are still looking for those members who are lost.
"We condemn the regime for this
heinous act that it has continued to occasion on these young families."
His remarks came hours after
Raila dismissed calls for Ruto to step down as demanded by the Gen Z
protesters.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments