BIDEN is not happy with his friend RUTO over abductions and reckless shooting of Gen Zs as he sends Ambassador MEG WHITMAN with this message





Friday, July 19, 2024 – U.S. President Joe Biden is unhappy with the situation in Kenya, where President William Ruto’s government is abducting people and recklessly shooting Gen Zs.

In a statement, Biden, through the U.S. Embassy, under the leadership of Ambassador Meg Whitman, expressed concern over the abductions, police shootings, and subsequent killing of unarmed Gen Zs, who are protesting against Ruto’s government.

The Embassy also pointed out that there had been violence during the protests with harm caused to protesters, law enforcement and the demonstrators.

"We are deeply concerned by reports of violence, including shootings and abductions of protestors, journalists, and others.

"Constructive engagement of citizens and civil society, aided by a free and independent media, is a pillar of democracy.”

"These are values we share with Kenya and which we must all protect," read the statement in part.

Therefore, the US Embassy called on the police to uphold the rule of law and refrain from using excessive force when dealing with protestors.

On the other hand, the protesters and the government were advised to embrace dialogue to find solutions to issues affecting the country.

"As a long-time friend and partner to Kenya, the Embassy notes the government's July 18 remarks about addressing public grievances and encourages the government to continue taking steps forward, including on corruption and accountability, to promote national unity and reconciliation," read the statement in part.

Over 50 people are reported to have lost their lives during the protests with hundreds injured.

The Kenyan DAILY POST