GACHAGUA to continue living in dilapidated and leaking house as Treasury refuse to renovate his office and his Karen residence thanks to Gen Zs





Friday, July 19, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will be forced to continue living in a dilapidated and leaking house thanks to the Gen Zs who forced President William Ruto to withdraw the Finance Bill 2024.

This is after the Treasury halted the planned refurbishment of the Office of the Deputy President and the Karen residence following the revision of the 2024/2025 budget after the withdrawal of the Finance Bill which was set to generate an additional Ksh300 billion.

As detailed in the revised Programme Budget, the government will not fund the refurbishment and maintenance work at the office and residence.

It was noted that the revisions were done following the reduction of the budget to the Office of the Deputy President by Ksh1.8 billion.

The refurbishment of Gachagua's official residence was to be undertaken to the tune of Ksh600 million.

Already, part of the funding had been disbursed in the last financial year. The funding was to be spread out within four years.

Earlier after getting into the office, Gachagua explained that the official residence had a major fault including a leaking roof and other broken items.

"The official residence of the Deputy President was in bad shape when I became Deputy President. The rooftop was leaking, the borehole pump was broken down, and the house was totally in bad shape.

"Even if I would want to move into the DP's residence, that place is inhabitable. I found Ruto staying in a house where the roof is leaking. They had even moved to a corner of the house together with the wife," Gachagua stated during a past media interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST