President RUTO’s Nigerian son-in-law, ALEXANDER EZENAGU, accused of failing to pay staff at his lavish lounge in Westlands.





Monday, July 15, 2024 - Staff members of The Vanguard Lounge located at Pramukh Tower, 8th Floor, Westlands Rd, Nairobi are enduring a prolonged financial crisis as the management repeatedly fails to issue timely or complete salary payments.

One frustrated employee who reached out to Cyprian Nyakundi says numerous attempts to resolve the issue internally have been met with a lack of commitment from management to address the payroll discrepancies.

This has culminated in workers now turning to the public for support as they actively consider legal recourse to secure the wages they are rightfully owed.

The lounge is owned by President William Ruto’s son-in-law Alexander Ezenagu.

“Hi Nyakundi. I hope this message finds you well. I'm writing to inform you about a serious issue at Vanguard Lounge that requires immediate attention.

“The management has consistently failed to pay their staff salaries on time, and in many cases, wages are not paid at all.

“As an employee, I have witnessed firsthand the financial hardship this has caused for myself and my colleagues.

“Despite repeated attempts to address the issue internally, we have not received any resolution or commitment to rectify the situation.

“I believe that bringing public attention to this matter is crucial to ensure that the affected staff members receive the wages they are rightfully owed.

“I am reaching out to you for support in exposing this injustice.









