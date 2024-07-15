President RUTO’s Nigerian son-in-law, ALEXANDER EZENAGU, accused of failing to pay staff at his lavish lounge in Westlands.

Monday, July 15, 2024 - Staff members of The Vanguard Lounge located at Pramukh Tower, 8th Floor, Westlands Rd, Nairobi are enduring a prolonged financial crisis as the management repeatedly fails to issue timely or complete salary payments.
One frustrated employee
who reached out to Cyprian Nyakundi says numerous attempts to resolve the issue
internally have been met with a lack of commitment from management to address
the payroll discrepancies.
This has culminated in workers now turning to
the public for support as they actively consider legal recourse to secure the
wages they are rightfully owed.
The lounge is owned by
President William Ruto’s son-in-law Alexander Ezenagu.
“Hi Nyakundi. I hope this message finds you
well. I'm writing to inform you about a serious issue at Vanguard Lounge that
requires immediate attention.
“The management has
consistently failed to pay their staff salaries on time, and in many cases,
wages are not paid at all.
“As an employee, I have
witnessed firsthand the financial hardship this has caused for myself and my
colleagues.
“Despite repeated
attempts to address the issue internally, we have not received any resolution
or commitment to rectify the situation.
“I believe that
bringing public attention to this matter is crucial to ensure that the affected
staff members receive the wages they are rightfully owed.
“I am reaching out to
you for support in exposing this injustice.
