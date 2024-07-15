Tragedy as a college student is thrown out of a moving car by her MBABA after a night out in Nakuru town (VIDEO).

Monday, July 15, 2024 - Detectives have launched an investigation after a 22-year-old college student died after being thrown out of a moving vehicle by her ‘mbaba’ after a night out in one of the entertainment joints in Nakuru town.
According to
reports, Eileen Cherotich, a business student at the
Rift Valley Institute of Science Technology, disagreed with her lover on the way home, leading to the shocking incident.
Three suspects and a vehicle believed to have been used in the incident
have been detained at the Nakuru West police station.
Students from the college blocked the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway on Sunday
to demand justice for the slain comrade.
One of the students told the media that the man has a habit of picking
up girls at the college.
The students also stormed business premises owned by the ‘mbaba’, who is the prime suspect in the murder.
RVIST Students Storm Shops Demanding Answers After Woman Found Dead— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) July 14, 2024
Students from Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology (RVIST) have reportedly stormed three shops belonging to a businessman at Kabasis Center in Nakuru.
This follows allegations that the businessman… pic.twitter.com/iPPw31Y04k
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments