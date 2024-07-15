Tragedy as a college student is thrown out of a moving car by her MBABA after a night out in Nakuru town (VIDEO).


Monday, July 15, 2024 - Detectives have launched an investigation after a 22-year-old college student died after being thrown out of a moving vehicle by her ‘mbaba’ after a night out in one of the entertainment joints in Nakuru town.

According to reports, Eileen Cherotich, a business student at the Rift Valley Institute of Science Technology, disagreed with her lover on the way home, leading to the shocking incident.

Three suspects and a vehicle believed to have been used in the incident have been detained at the Nakuru West police station.

Students from the college blocked the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway on Sunday to demand justice for the slain comrade.

One of the students told the media that the man has a habit of picking up girls at the college.

The students also stormed business premises owned by the ‘mbaba’, who is the prime suspect in the murder.

