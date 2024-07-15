Fast-fading TV anchor, LILLIAN MULI, filmed getting mushy with an intoxicated Gen Z - Just like BETTY KYALLO, she loves them young(VIDEO).





Monday, July 15, 2024 - Controversial Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, has been spotted getting mushy with a Ben 10 at one of the entertainment joints in the city.

The young man, who was intoxicated, hugged and kissed the 41-year-old single mother of two as they enjoyed great moments together.

Lillian Muli enjoyed the young man’s company during a night out.

Just like Betty Kyallo who recently fell in love with a 26-year-old man, Lillian also seems to have a penchant for Gen Zs.

The seasoned TV anchor has in the past been in several failed relationships, including with Shabana FC boss Jared Nevaton.

Watch the video.

Liliana Muli amesema ata yeye lazima a taste Gen Z 🧐 pic.twitter.com/ncXXL1PZiq — South Africa Boyz 🇿🇦 (@mohamednicholas) July 14, 2024

