President JOE BIDEN drops out of 2024 presidential race







Sunday, July 21, 2024 - US President Joe Biden has announced that he will end his presidential re-election campaign.

He made the announcement via his social media account on Sunday, July 21, just four months before Election Day.

Biden, 81, wrote in a statement shared on X: "While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."





He added: "I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision."

Biden thanked Vice President Kamala Harris for "being an extraordinary partner" but did not endorse her to be his replacement as the Democratic Party presidential nominee in his letter.

Biden's announcement comes amid growing sentiment within his party that he was too frail to serve and destined to lose to Donald Trump in November.





Before making the announcement, Biden's last post on X was of him insisting he will win Trump in the election.

His decision to step down is now trending on X.