NEYMAR welcomes third child less than 9 months after announcing arrival of daughter







Sunday, July 21, 2024 - Brazilian football star Neymar has welcomed his third child, a baby girl named Helena, with Brazilian model Amanda Kimberly.

The news comes just days after he rekindled his romance with girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.

Neymar shared the news of his third child's birth on social media, confirming rumors that had been circulating.

In the Instagram post, Neymar revealed Helena was born on July 3, 2024.

The post included pictures of the newborn in the hospital with the simple caption: “Helena.”





Neymar also shared photos of his 12-year-old son, Davi Lucca, meeting and cuddling with his new sister.

Amanda Kimberly also took to social media to celebrate her daughter's birth.

This comes less than nine months after Neymar and Bruna Biancardi welcomed their daughter Mavie on October 6, 2023.

The couple, who made their relationship public in April 2022, experienced a brief split due to allegations of infidelity on Neymar’s part.

However, they recently confirmed their rekindled romance with a public kiss.