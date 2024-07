Sunday, July 14, 2024 - A man called Jaafar Askilu has shared the story of a woman who allegedly quarreled with her husband because he was renovating his mother's house.

“Pray you don't marry a stupid woman. A woman was at loggerhead with her husband because he was renovating his mother's house. Imagine, if he wasn't born by the mother where would she meet him and even marry him,” he wrote in a post on Sunday.