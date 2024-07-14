32-year-old scientist brutally murdered by her boyfriend in South Africa

Sunday, July 14, 2024 - A 32-year-old scientist, Dorcas ‘Didi’ Lekganyane, was brutally murdered by her boyfriend in South Africa.
Dorcas was stabbed multiple times allegedly by her partner
in their home in Bramley, Johannesburg on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said the
police are investigating a murder docket after responding to a domestic
violence incident.
“Her partner was also found in the house. He was taken to a
local hospital where he was placed under police guard. He will be charged with
murder and will appear in court soon," Kweza said in a statement on
Friday.
Lekganyane was an academic and internationally respected
scientist.
In June 2024, she was announced as one of the Mail & Guardian's
200 Young South Africans, celebrating her work, influence and impact in making
the world a better place.
Her family released a statement, saying she was murdered in
an act of senseless violence.
“Lekganyane was a prominent voice in the fields of traditional medicine and environmental science, known for her passion and unwavering commitment to cultural inclusivity and biodiversity preservation both in South Africa and beyond its borders,” the statement reads.
“At the time of her death, Didi had just been recognised as
one of the 50 Most Inspiring Women in South Africa and received several other
accolades, including the WISA DST Fellowship Master’s Degree Award for her
research on traditional medicinal plants in South Africa
“The world is a poorer place today without her. As a family,
we invite everyone who knew and loved her to join us in grieving this immense
loss and ensuring that her legacy lives on and that justice is served
"We also urge anyone experiencing domestic violence to
seek help and support — every death of a woman in South Africa at the hands of
an intimate partner is one death too many.”
Meanwhile, her friends and colleagues took to social media to express their grief and send their condolence.
