32-year-old scientist brutally murdered by her boyfriend in South Africa







Sunday, July 14, 2024 - A 32-year-old scientist, Dorcas ‘Didi’ Lekganyane, was brutally murdered by her boyfriend in South Africa.

Dorcas was stabbed multiple times allegedly by her partner in their home in Bramley, Johannesburg on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said the police are investigating a murder docket after responding to a domestic violence incident.

“Her partner was also found in the house. He was taken to a local hospital where he was placed under police guard. He will be charged with murder and will appear in court soon," Kweza said in a statement on Friday.

Lekganyane was an academic and internationally respected scientist.

In June 2024, she was announced as one of the Mail & Guardian's 200 Young South Africans, celebrating her work, influence and impact in making the world a better place.

Her family released a statement, saying she was murdered in an act of senseless violence.

“Lekganyane was a prominent voice in the fields of traditional medicine and environmental science, known for her passion and unwavering commitment to cultural inclusivity and biodiversity preservation both in South Africa and beyond its borders,” the statement reads.





“At the time of her death, Didi had just been recognised as one of the 50 Most Inspiring Women in South Africa and received several other accolades, including the WISA DST Fellowship Master’s Degree Award for her research on traditional medicinal plants in South Africa

“The world is a poorer place today without her. As a family, we invite everyone who knew and loved her to join us in grieving this immense loss and ensuring that her legacy lives on and that justice is served

"We also urge anyone experiencing domestic violence to seek help and support — every death of a woman in South Africa at the hands of an intimate partner is one death too many.”

Meanwhile, her friends and colleagues took to social media to express their grief and send their condolence.